2026 guard Harris Reynolds sees a lot to like on his visit to West Virginia

Reynolds, 6-foot-4, 160-pounds, received a scholarship offer from associate head coach Chester Frazier and over that time has gotten to know him well.

Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X School 2026 guard Harris Reynolds has held an offer from West Virginia since the summer but made it to campus to get a look at the school in late November.

This trip to Morgantown allowed that relationship to grow further.

“I did spend a lot of time with Coach Frazier. I liked all of the coaches. They were all energetic and the atmosphere looks fun to be around,” he said.

Reynolds took an unofficial visit this time around and was able to observe practice and get a feel for how the Mountaineers go about their business.

“And how things were run,” he said.

The 2026 guard also was able to get to know all of the other coaches on staff and tour the facilities which also checked all of his boxes with how impressive they were. It was a good trip all around for Reynolds who admitted that he really liked the campus and plans to return for another trip in the future.

“I will definitely be back for a game,” he said.

All of the schools recruiting Reynolds are targeting him as a point guard due to his ability to create at the position as well as get to the basket and score on offense. On the defensive side, teams are equally impressed with his ability to guard the ball and use his length to disrupt passing lanes and affect shots.

“Schools like my ability to do everything,” he said.

There’s no timeline for a decision with his recruitment and instead, Reynolds is taking a measured approach to find the best program that will develop him as well as where he can get on the court early in his career.