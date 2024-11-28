Game Preview: West Virginia football at Texas Tech

In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia will close the season on the road at Texas Tech. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match-up to get you ready for kick-off.

NOTES:

--West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is in his sixth season atop the Mountaineers football program and has gone 37-34 in Morgantown during that time. Overall, Brown is 72-50 as a head coach in his tenth season in that role.

--West Virginia has won 11 Big 12 Conference games over the past two years, ranking No. 2 during that time.

--Overall, the Mountaineers are 32-12 in the Neal Brown era when rushing for at least 100 yards.

--West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 25 of the last 27 games, dating back to 2022.

--West Virginia has reached 100 yards on the ground 44 times in the Neal Brown era.

--The Mountaineers are ranked No. 4 nationally for fewest penalty yards per game and No. 6 in fewest penalties.

--Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 105-15 when winning the turnover battle.

-Since 1980, West Virginia has been 219-31-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. During the 1990s, West Virginia was 44-4 when scoring 30 or more points in a contest and was 40-2-1 in the ‘80s when reaching that mark. WVU is 133- 25 since 2000 when scoring 30 points or more in a contest.

--Over the last 10 years, West Virginia’s defense is tied for No. 45 nationally in interceptions (110) among FBS schools and is tied for No. 30 among Power Four schools.

--The FS1 broadcast of the Texas Tech game marks the 336th network television game for WVU. All-time, the Mountaineers are 177-157-1 in nationally televised games.

-The 2024 roster consists of 125 players from 24 different states and three foreign countries: Australia (1), Finland (1) and Liberia (1). Leading the way are West Virginia (28), Ohio (17), Pennsylvania (14), Florida (13), Georgia (8), Maryland (7), Virginia (5), South Carolina (4), Kentucky (3), New Jersey (3), New York (3), Alabama (2), Delaware (2), Illinois (2), Oklahoma (2), Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

--Fourteen true freshmen have seen action for the Mountaineers in 2024: Clay Ash (RB), Israel Boyce (S), Makai Byerson (DL), Dom Collins (WR), Trae'von Dunbar (RB), Ric'Darious Farmer (WR), Nate Gabriel (DL), Diore Hubbard (RB), Zae Jen-nings (SPEAR), Curtis Jones Jr. (LB), Elijah Kinsler (DL), Keyshawn Robinson (S), Jack Sammarco (TE) and Rickey Williams (LB).

--Coaching assignments: AHC-OL Matt Moore (Field), OC-RB Chad Scott (Field), Co-DC-Secondary ShaDon Brown (Press Box), ST Coordinator-ILB Jeff Koonz (Press Box), QB Tyler Allen (Press Box), DL Andrew Jackson (Field), WR Bilal Marshall (Field), TE Blaine Stewart (Field) and OLB Victor Cabral (Field).

--Dating back to the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, West Virginia has made 20 bowl appearances in the last 23 years, missing only the 2013, 2019, and 2022 seasons.

--Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2024 season shows that the Mountaineers have run 749 plays, 458 on the ground and 291 through the air.

--The rushing game has totaled 2,172 yards, an average of 4.7 yards per carry and 23 touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 2,141 yards, 17 touchdowns and an average of 12.7 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 4,313 yards of total offense, 40 touchdowns, an average of 5.8 yards per play and an average of 29.7 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 122 first downs by the run and 97 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 197.5 yards per game on the ground, 294.6 yards per game passing and 392.1 yards per game of total offense.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 325 plays and have gained 1,912 yards for a 5.9 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 241 plays for 1,254 yards and a 5.2 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 148 plays for 966 yards and a 6.5 average gain. West Virginia has run 35 plays on fourth down for 181 yards and a 5.2 average.

--WVU’s touchdowns have come 10 times on first down (6 rush/4 pass), 15 times on second down (11 rush/4 pass), 10 times on third down (3 rush/7 pass) and five times on fourth down (3 rush/2 pass).