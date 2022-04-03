West Virginia basketball has filled one of the open scholarships with a transfer addition in former South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson.

Stevenson, 6-foot-4, 209-pounds, gives the Mountaineers an experienced guard that has already had success at the power five level with stints at both South Carolina and Washington.

This past season Stevenson started all 31 games for the Gamecocks averaging 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He shot 37-percent from the floor and 33-percent from three during the year.