West Virginia wanted to fill out the roster with pieces out of the transfer portal and the program might have just uncovered a high-upside option in Penn State defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah.

Mulbah, 6-foot-3, 307-pounds, received an offer from West Virginia after entering the transfer portal Jan. 5 and made a quick unofficial visit to Morgantown. That led to a scholarship offer for the defensive tackle and it wouldn’t take him long to make a decision on where he will spend the rest of his career.

A native of Liberia, Mulbah arrived in the states in 2015 and attended high school at Susquehanna Township in Harrisonburg. He spent three seasons at Penn State and was able to graduate which means that he would have at least two seasons remaining in his career.