West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Honor Huff

The transfer guard had attracted plenty of attention in the transfer portal but the Mountaineers were able to beat out a number of talented schools to secure his commitment.

Huff, 5-foot-10, 168-pounds, had previously narrowed down his options to West Virginia, St. John’s, Iowa, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt prior to selecting the Mountaineers.

The high-scoring guard became a priority for West Virginia in the transfer portal and is coming off a season where he averaged 15.2 points, 2.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds while hitting 42.4-percent of his shots and an impressive 41.6-percent of his three-point attempts.

Overall, Huff made a total of 131 on the season from deep and that total ranked him atop all of college basketball in terms of made three-pointers. He was an all-Southern Conference first-team selection.

The season before at Chattanooga, Huff averaged 17.4 points, 2.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 43.4-percent from the field and 38-percent from three. That earned him all-Southern Conference second team honors while starting all 33 games for the Mocs.

Huff started his career at VMI where he appeared in all 32 games and made 18 starts as a freshman while finishing third on the team and second among all freshmen in the league averaging 10 points per game.However, he was forced to sit out the 2022-23 campaign after transferring.

The transfer guard has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Huff is the third transfer commitment for West Virginia out of the transfer portal along with UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha and North Texas forward Brenen Lorient.

WVSports.com breaks down the transfer of Huff and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program both now and in the future.

Fitting the program:

Huff can put the ball in the basket in a variety of different ways. He is equipped to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim but is perhaps best when shooting the basketball. Huff isn’t the biggest guard, but is confident and isn’t afraid to mix it up against taller options.

Huff had 44-percent of his field goals from from above the break threes and his 131 total triples is the top returning number in all of college basketball. So, it’s clear that he is a confident and effective shooter at the college level either off the catch, in spot up situations or creating for himself. He also has shown the ability to hit deep threes as well with range.

But Huff also can get the ball to the rim and create for himself and is effective with off-the-dribble shooting so there’s a good mix in his game as he isn’t only a shooter and can bring a different dimension to the table. Huff also is an effective passer.

West Virginia needed guards in the worst way and Huff is a plus addition that was in high demand from a number of schools once he entered into the database. He gives the program an experienced guard that has shown the ability to score at a high clip and his shooting will be a welcomed addition.

Recruiting the position:

West Virginia is dealing with an almost complete roster rebuild which has placed a priority on essentially every spot on the roster. Huff is a key part of that equation but expect the Mountaineers to continue to identify other talent in order to round out the back court.

West Virginia has targeted a number of transfer guards in the portal already and the focus will be to find the ones that best complement Huff and the rest of the pieces that Hodge brings to Morgantown.