West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Jaylen Henderson

Henderson did not appear in a game at quarterback in 2024, but in 2023 played in five games where he completed 53-78 passes for 715 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also rushed for 104 yards and 2 scores. During his time at Fresno State, Henderson completed 5-8 passes for 49 yards and rushed 68 yards on 14 carries across two years.

Henderson, 6-foot-3, 220-pounds, announced his pledge on social media giving the Mountaineers a quarterback who has spent time at both Texas A&M and Fresno State.

West Virginia has added another arm to the quarterback room by landing a commitment from Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson .

The California native has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his career and is the first quarterback addition for the Mountaineers this off-season out of the transfer portal.

WVSports.com breaks down the transfer of Henderson and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.

The data:

Henderson has played 248 snaps at quarterback over three years on the field and most recently in 2023 graded out at 65.7 according to Pro Football Focus.

He completed 68.8 percent of his passes in 2023 and was especially effective against the blitz, completing 23-30 passes on 40 dropbacks for 342 yards and a pair of scores. He also completed 6-13 passes 20+ yards down the field for 217 yards and a score.

An effective runner, Henderson had 91 yards on scrambles and 66 on designed runs. He also forced a total of four missed tackles.

Fitting the program:

West Virginia now has four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster with Nicco Marchiol and Henderson both having two years of eligibility remaining, while Khalil Wilkins has four years left and Scotty Fox has his entire eligibility clock remaining as a true freshman.

The Mountaineers were always destined to add another arm to the mix and Henderson is one that has experience and mobility which is a plus in the West Virginia offense. He has taken a visit to Morgantown and that comfort level combined with the current situation in the room made it a good fit for both parties. West Virginia now at worst has experienced depth behind Marchiol on the depth chart and at best more competition at the position to raise the level of all involved.

Recruiting the position:

Henderson is a plus addition for West Virginia given the fact that he has experience at the Power Four level, albeit in limited snaps and performed well. It gives the football program a total of four scholarship quarterbacks and while the Mountaineers could still add another depending on what else unfolds this off-season Henderson gives the program another experienced option to add to the mix.