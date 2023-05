West Virginia has been hunting for more help at the wide receiver position and the program has found some help with the addition of Angelo State wide receiver Noah Massey.

Massey, 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, is a graduate transfer that moved onto the Mountaineers radar after entering his name into the portal in late April. An all-conference selection at wide receiver, Massey is coming off a season where he paced his team with 52 grabs for 684 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Houston native spent two seasons with the Rams and was at Bowling Green for three seasons prior to that giving him one year of eligibility remaining in his career.