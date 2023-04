West Virginia has added another major piece to the roster in Montana State guard RaeQuan Battle following an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend.

Battle, 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, is a seasoned wing that has spent four years at the college level between stops at Montana State and Washington. This past season Battle took a major step forward averaging 17.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and shot almost 47-percent from the floor. He hit 35-percent from three.

A first-team all-Big Sky selection this past year, Battle became a priority for the Mountaineers over the last week as the program turned up the heat in his recruitment and were able to secure an official visit.