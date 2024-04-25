The West Virginia basketball program needed to add more experience to the roster and a commitment from University of Illinois Chicago transfer guard Toby Okani certainly helps there.

Okani, 6-foot-8, 210-pounds, narrowed his list down to a top five of West Virginia, LSU, Virginia, St. Bonaventure and Pepperdine before announcing in favor of the Mountaineers.

The New Jersey native took an official visit to Morgantown during the April 12-14 weekend and the Big 12 Conference program made him a priority as soon as head coach Darian DeVries took over.