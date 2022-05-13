West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Tre Mitchell
West Virginia has added one of the more versatile big men in the transfer portal by securing a commitment from Texas forward Tre Mitchell.
Mitchell, 6-foot-9, 220-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over interest from Iowa, Washington State, DePaul, Vanderbilt and Utah State, among others. The Pittsburgh native will return close to his roots to play out the remainder of his college career after previous stints at Massachusetts and Texas.
The junior big spent two seasons at Massachusetts where he averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds over those campaigns before entering the transfer portal. He became one of the most highly regarded players in the portal last season prior to committing to the Longhorns.
