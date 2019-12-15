Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha offensive lineman Jordan White was once committed to Maryland but now will spend his college career in Morgantown after committing to West Virginia. White, 6-foot-3, 310-pounds, originally committed to the Terrapins in March but backed off of things in November in order to explore his options. The Mountaineers immediately became one of the programs that were involved and that capped off with an official visit to campus over the weekend.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect had narrowed his choices down to West Virginia and Syracuse late, but it was the Mountaineers that got the edge after a productive stop to campus over the weekend.

White also held offers from Mississippi, LSU and Georgia Tech but the efforts of the West Virginia coaching staff paid off with a push late in the process. The high school prospect could play either guard or tackle for West Virginia once he arrives on campus and offensive line coach Matt Moore played a pivotal role in his recruitment. Overall, White becomes the 16th pledge for the Mountaineers in the 2020 class and is the fourth that is slotted to play along the offensive line. The others in the class include Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo, Fairmont (W.Va.) Fairmont Senior lineman Zach Frazier and Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. offensive lineman Jacob Gamble. WVSports.com will have more with White in the near future.