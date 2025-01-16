West Virginia offer is big in the recruitment of 2026 DB Dana Greenhow

Greenhow, 6-foot-0, 175-pounds, already held offers from Indiana, Kansas, Memphis, East Carolina, UAB, and several more but added the offer from West Virginia after a conversation with new safeties coach Gabe Franklin.

Fayetteville (Ga.) Sandy Creek 2026 defensive back Dana Greenhow has already collected a number of scholarship offers and now has one from West Virginia to consider.

“The offer from West Virginia is very big in my recruitment,” he said.

Franklin told Greenhow that he likes the fact that he is a versatile option in the backend of the defense and how he plays the game with a physical element.

“I look about 215-pounds with how hard I come down and hit, which was a great feeling,” he said.

Programs are recruiting Greenhow all across the board with teams saying he can line up anywhere from safety to nickel to even at cornerback.

“I had a very strong year with my development from my sophomore year being more physical and around the ball a lot making key plays,” he said.

The Georgia product is still learning about West Virginia as a school but realizes that the program is a competitor in the Big 12 Conference with the new coaching staff in tow.

Greenhow wants to make it to West Virginia for a visit but has yet to establish when that trip will occur. He also has plans to check out Kansas, Memphis, and East Carolina for their junior day events.

The versatile defensive back is keeping his options open at this early portion of his recruitment but does want a school that is going to develop him as a man and on the field as a player.

“A lot of players are money hungry but being somewhere safe and where you are needed more than a want is the main thing for me,” he said.