West Virginia offers 2026 OL Logan Anthony, visit set for June

West Virginia continues to look ahead in the 2026 class, extending an offer to Palmerton (Pa.) Palmerton Area offensive lineman Logan Anthony on May 18.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound prospect has started to gain more attention on the recruiting trail, and the Mountaineers quickly made an impression.

“I have WVU set on June 6-8 and I’m figuring the other ones out still,” Anthony said. “They are telling me not to commit until I at least see their place.”

Offensive line coach Jack Bicknell has led West Virginia’s recruitment of Anthony, with the evaluation process centered heavily around his tape.

“They said that they didn’t need to watch me workout, Coach Bicknell said he can judge what I can do by watching my film and he loves me,” he said.

Anthony isn’t just focused on football when it comes to picking a school. He’s looking for the right overall fit.

“Good family fit. I’ve gotta mesh well with their staff and players. Nice location. I want to like where I am. Nice facilities come into play as well, but anywhere I’ll go will have what I need so that’s not too big of a deal,” he said.

West Virginia will have its chance to host Anthony in early June, allowing the Mountaineers to strengthen their standing with one of Pennsylvania’s top offensive line targets.