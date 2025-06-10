West Virginia official visit checks all boxes for 2026 LB Cameron Dwyer

Dwyer, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, came into the visit wanting to see everything that the school had to offer and was able to do that and more.

Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 2026 linebacker Cameron Dwyer was already committed to West Virginia prior to his official visit to campus but the experience has left zero doubt for him.

“The visit was great. It checked many boxes and so much more. The experience was great. I love how the staff and Coach Rod are very family-oriented,” he said.

Some of the highlights for Dwyer were when he walked into the facility and was cheered by the coaching staff on his first day on campus, followed by the excitement of just being on campus.

Dwyer spent time talking with defensive coordinator Zac Alley about how he would fit mesh with his plans on the defensive side and while they were certainly interviewing him, he took the same approach.

“I had my notepad and pen to take down notes and very vital information they were giving me and how they were going to use me in their system, which I really liked and trusted,” he said.

It stood out to Dwyer at how respected Alley is by the players and they’re impressed with his knowledge on the defensive side of the ball.

Dwyer came on the visit with his teammate from West Palm Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Central 2026 linebacker Antoine Sharp, who is currently committed to UCF and he took the time to put on his recruiting hat and try to get him in gold and blue as well.

“I was trying to recruit him so we could take that dup to that next level,” he said.

And now with his official visit in the rearview mirror, Dwyer is excited for his high school season and then to arrive in Morgantown to get his college career started.

“All of my boxes were checked. I’m just ready to work now,” he said.