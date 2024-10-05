West Virginia football is only focused on one game at a time

West Virginia is taking it one game at a time.

The Mountaineers now sit at 2-2 overall, but 1-0 in the Big 12 Conference after the bye week and that fits their philosophy of trying to focus on the here and now instead of what lies ahead on the schedule.

That’s the mentality that West Virginia has to have as a football program regardless of who is up next on the schedule or what lies ahead considering where the Mountaineers find themselves.

“But it doesn't do any good to sit there and look at it. You know, the bottom line is we got one game a week and we got to figure out the best way to go compete and win that game this week,” head coach Neal Brown said. “Then we’ll worry about the following week, the next week. I think that’s the mentality you have to have.”

It’s a message that has trickled down to the players on the roster as well as every day when the football team meets it’s started with their slogan “1-0.” That means winning in practice, drill work and ultimately in preparation leading up to the game to try to turn that into results.

“And just have a 1-0 mentality and that’s how we’re going to take it,” linebacker Trey Lathan said.

The Mountaineers are hoping that they can carry over some of the confidence that propelled the team to an 11-point comeback win over Kansas with a little over five minutes remaining against a talented Oklahoma State team. That is easier said than done, but the football program is hoping to rely on their mantra.

That’s especially true in a league as competitive as the Big 12. And this week against a Cowboys team that like West Virginia, also has their backs against the wall after dropping two games.

Every game is important with the eight remaining for West Virginia, but for now the focus is on only one.

“We got to go 1-0, but we're not looking big-picture Dallas. We're just looking this week to win, and I think that's kind of the mindset this whole season going forward is 1-0 this week. How are we going to beat Oklahoma State? And then we'll worry about the rest on Sunday,” senior tight end Kole Taylor said.