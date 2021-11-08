West Virginia plans on using Sherman and McNeil at same time

Sometimes two is better than one.

That’s what West Virginia is hoping to unlock with guards Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman.

The two were primary scorers for the Mountaineers last season, especially down the stretch as McNeil (12.2 points per game) and Sherman (13.4 points per game) were both highly effective on the floor.

But often it was one or the other in key situations, not at the same time.

That is expected to change this year with Deuce McBride and Derek Culver both gone off the roster. That means that more is expected out of the pair, and both are expected to play together.

“We never really got to experience that much until now. Last year and years prior we were always kind of going out for each other and now we get to play together,” McNeil said. “It’s nice, we complement each other well I think.”

Sherman believes much of the same because both having their ability to shoot the ball prevents teams from being able to help off either of them and it should open up driving lanes and ISO opportunities. Additionally, it will stretch the defenses and create chances for both players as well.

“You have to worry about us two being weapons,” he said.

Both were used primarily as catch and shoot type of players a season ago, but the pair understand that more is going to be asked out of them this season. Without McBride, the Mountaineers are going to need both to be able to attack off the dribble and handle the basketball.

And it’s likely going to be one of the pair that is going to have the ball in late game situations.

“We know the system, we know the offense, we know how coach wants it to be ran and we just know how the game goes especially in Big 12 play,” Sherman said.

Last season across 745 possessions with the pair on the floor the Mountaineers outscored teams by 13 points per 100 possessions, while the other 1,435 possessions they weren't on the floor that total was only 4 per 100 possessions.

So there is a blueprint for success when both are on the floor.

McNeil is hoping to showcase his improvement off the bounce, while Sherman has tried to improve his passing and where to go with the basketball in certain situations.

It’s going to be a different look this season, but one that both players are prepared to embrace.

“We’re going to have the ball a lot because we’re the playmakers, shot creators and we’re going to handle the ball most of the time,” Sherman said.