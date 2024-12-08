West Virginia players focused on bowl game

West Virginia finished the regular season 6-6 but the year isn’t over yet.

The Mountaineers will now have some time to heal up in preparation as the program has qualified for their 20th bowl game in the last 23 seasons.

“Yeah, we got a lot of guys banged up, so we're not going to have practice this week, so we're just going to let our guys heal and recover, and then we'll find out on Sunday what bowl game we go to, and then we'll go from there,” linebacker Trey Lathan said. “Just try to win.”

At this junction, that might not be the focus for some but the players on the roster want the opportunity to close this season on a high note.

That’s especially true after West Virginia fell 52-15 in the regular season finale at Texas Tech.

“We’re going to bounce back. We’re a relentless group, a blue-collar group,” kicker Michael Hayes said. “We’ll be ready for the bowl game.”

And it’s a thought that is shared across the board.

“I just want to play another game with the guys in that locker room,” senior quarterback Garrett Greene said.

West Virginia is 17-23 all-time in bowl games and a win would give the program the chance at a winning season. The Mountaineers will square off against Memphis in the Frisco Bowl.

That’s been the message to the team since the program achieved its bowl eligibility.

“You know you’ve got another month of football so all those emotions will definitely hit all at once after that bowl game but right now definitely just looking forward to that bowl game and having one more,” Hayes said.

It’s an opportunity for a strong senior class to go out with a win and while there will be distractions with the transfer portal opening and talk outside the program the focus is clear. The Mountaineers want to get a bad taste out of their mouth and close the year on the right foot.

“I think we got a good locker room. We got great people. Coach Brown brought in some great people, so I really don't think that'll affect us that much, you know? I mean, people slide, do whatever, but the ones that want to be with us will be with us,” Lathan said.



