West Virginia RB Anderson has opportunity this spring

West Virginia running back Jaylen Anderson didn’t see the field as a freshman.

But it had nothing to do with his ability.

The Ohio native arrived in Morgantown late while dealing with some academic hurdles and spent the entire year getting things up to speed in that arena. By the end of the season, Anderson was showing the same flashes in bowl prep which had made him a priority for the Mountaineers in the 2021 class.

The Perry High School graduate was a two-time all-state first team selection as a junior and senior rushing for 875 yards and 13 touchdowns in an injury shortened final campaign.

The year prior Anderson showcased all he could do rushing for 1,086 yards with 16 touchdowns to go along with 833 receiving yards and 11 more scores. That drew interest from a laundry list of power five programs before he eventually committed to the Mountaineers.

That versatility is something that you don’t expect in a running back his size, but it is just part of the total package that Anderson can bring to the table. He was used all over the field including split out wide as a receiver, in the slot and even as a starter on defense.

The Mountaineers got a first-hand look at Anderson when he camped in Morgantown and saw firsthand some of the impressive things that he displayed on tape.

While Anderson is still working on getting his 5-foot-11, 218-pound, frame into playing shape after essentially missing a year on the field, there has been plenty of reasons to be excited about his future.

“He’s a natural runner. He looks effortless out there,” head coach Neal Brown said. “He has high football intelligence; he just has to get in shape. He’s going to have a bright future and we really like his game.”

To showcase that, West Virginia is even considering playing the redshirt freshman as a kicker returner to get his speed and size on that unit this season.

How much Anderson proves he is ready to take the next step will be the focus this spring and as he continues to battle back into playing shape it will be interesting to see how he develops.

But there is no question that the Mountaineers think that there is a pathway onto the field for Anderson sooner than later if he is willing to put in the work.

“We’ve just got to continue to get him in shape. He’s got the skills, it’s really up to him,” he said.