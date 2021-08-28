West Virginia RB Brown ready to showcase complete skill set

Leddie Brown put together a fantastic campaign a season ago rushing for 1,010 yards in only ten games.

The junior eclipsed the entire rushing output of the Mountaineers the year before (879) and while also scoring more touchdowns (9) and stacking 100-yard performances (5) than the 2019 team, too.

“Last year was a statement year because going into the season nobody knew we were going to run the ball as well as we did,” Brown said.

It's something that didn't take co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott by surprise considering Brown messaged him April 29, 2020 and told him that he was done being overlooked. He was ready to take the necessary steps to become better and be an impact player at this level.

Turns out, Brown was being very serious.

Brown displayed he was a tough runner with 57-percent of his yardage coming after contact, while he also forced a total of 34 missed tackles across his 199 carries. Also, an effective pass-catcher with 31 grabs for 202 yards and a pair of scores, Brown showcased an array of skills.

But felt that he still had more to prove. So, when it came time to decide on his future, Brown felt it best if he would return for one more season at the college level.

And the focus? Displaying even more of that versatility that makes him a complete running back.

Brown has been spending a significant amount of time on improving an already established pass-catching skill and the coaches have discussed finding ways to get him the ball more in that area. He has dedicated time on watching how NFL running backs are utilized in that department and how he can further progress his route running out of the backfield.

"One of my biggest projects this off-season was finding non-traditional touches. Ways we could get him the ball without handing it to him and letting him take a pounding," Scott said.

The goal is to try to create drills that mimic those looks that he is seeing on film to help polish his route running and make him a more complete running back.

“I think it’s coming along pretty good,” he said.

Brown even has been taking some turns returning kicks as a way to showcase what he can do there. Some of the biggest questions he received was over his pass catching and speed and he believes that becoming more refined across the board will only help him with the next step.

“I’m just doing it to get the feel of it to show the scouts that come watch practice that I can do kickoff returns and return punts just to show my versatility,” he said.

That’s not to be confused however, as while Brown is looking for ways to improve his individual game, his main focus is and remains with his team. He understands that as one of the most productive returning running backs in the Big 12 his number could be called a lot. And he’s prepared for that.

“Whatever it takes to win whether that’s getting the ball every play, so be it,” he said.

Brown is hoping he’s saved the best for last in his West Virginia career and is looking to take that final step in his development this coming fall.

“Whatever I’m doing know that I’ve prepared myself for this moment,” he said.