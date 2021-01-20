WVSports - West Virginia RB Brown will be back in 2021

West Virginia will get back one of its most valuable offensive weapons after junior running back Leddie Brown announced he will be returning for the 2021 football season.

Brown 5-foot-11, 210-pounds, is coming off his first 1,000-yard season with the program after rushing for 1,010 yards and 9 touchdowns across a 10 game schedule. He also added 31 catches for 202 yards with a pair of touchdowns through the air as the centerpiece of the offense.

The Philadelphia native has appeared in 31 games during his career and rushed for 1,823 yards and 14 touchdowns and has led the team in rushing in back-to-back seasons.

Brown will have two full seasons of eligibility left and made the announcement on social media by simply saying that he was set to “run it back.”

The junior will set atop the depth chart in his fourth year with the program and gives the Mountaineers a significant boost in the backfield.

He is the latest of a string of West Virginia players to announce that they will return next season with defensive end Dante Stills and cornerback Dreshun Miller both stating they’ll be back in 2021 on social media as well.

Meanwhile seniors such as defensive end Jeffery Pooler, safety Alonzo Addae and kicker Evan Staley are taking advantage of an NCAA rule and doing the same.