WVSports - West Virginia RB Sinkfield into the transfer portal

West Virginia Mountaineers football redshirt junior running back Alec Sinkfield is the latest player to enter his name into the transfer portal.

Sinkfield played 25 games during his three years on the field and spent his first season redshirting. He will have two seasons left after the eligibility freeze and was the second most productive running back on the roster this past season.

The Florida native finished his career with 436 yards rushing on 111 attempts, with 327 of that coming this past season as the direct backup to Leddie Brown.

Sinkfield also caught 18 passes for 117 yards over his three years on the field.

A graduate transfer, Sinkfield would be immediately eligible at his next stop although he does have the ability to return if he chooses to do so.