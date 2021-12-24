West Virginia RB Tony Mathis ready for bowl game opportunity

When Tony Mathis lines up at running back in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, it will close the book on one chapter of his football career and open another.

The first saw him play second fiddle to Leddie Brown for two seasons, having carries few and far between. With Brown opting out of the bowl game and moving on, Mathis holds the keys to the run game indefinitely.

"For me, I think, for every team, the one and two backs should be expecting carries because you never know what can happen," Mathis said. "I always prepare myself, and the team always prepares itself to be ready."

Getting to this position, set to start the next time West Virginia hits the field, was a challenge for Mathis, who battled an ankle injury early on in the season. He was held out of the season-opener against Maryland and, despite totaling nine carries over the following two weeks, he didn't receive a single carry in the two weeks prior to the mid-season bye week.

During his recovery, he leaned heavily on the wisdom of best friend Nick Chubb, a fellow graduate of Cedartown (GA) High School who suffered a significant knee injury while playing at the University of Georgia. He would recover and go on to become a second round NFL draft pick.

"He helped me a lot mentally, like I've just got to stay strong," Mathis said. "It can't rain everyday."

Starting with Oct. 23's game against TCU, Mathis saw consistent playing time through the end of the season. He ended the season on a high note, totaling 118 yards on 22 carries against Kansas on Nov. 27 — supplementing Brown's 156-yard game.

Mathis' recovery and mentality was not a shock to those in the program.

"I think he's actually one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker, on the football team," quarterback Jarret Doege said. "He's put a lot of work in each offseason I've been here with him ... for him to get his chance, I'm super excited for him. I have no doubt in him and I believe in him very much."