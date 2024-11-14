You might remember these Bears when they were WVU football targets

WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Baylor players who at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitment as well as how they have turned out in college. So without any further waiting, which Baylor were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?

Thomas actually walked on at West Virginia out of high school where he was a key target for that group. He spent one season in Morgantown before heading to the junior college ranks in order to improve his recruitment. That tactic paid off as Thomas was a junior college all-American at Northeast Mississippi C.C. after he posted 107 tackles, 10 for a loss, and 1.5 sacks during the 2023 season. Those efforts led to him receiving an offer from the Mountaineers along with several other major schools but he decided to take an official visit to Baylor where he committed to the Bears.

Trigg held an offer from West Virginia on several different occasions but first committed to USC before heading to Mississippi. After seeing time there, transferred yet again to Baylor where he is looking to make the most of his final two years.

Johnson spent three years at Baylor where he was productive before transferring to Arkansas for a season. There he started all 12 games in the secondary, splitting time between cornerback and nickel. Johnson recorded 29 tackles, a sack and an interception before reentering the transfer portal. West Virginia was a school that was at least on the outside prior to him announcing a return to play for the Bears.

West Virginia offered Klopfenstein but things never really got off the ground outside that between the two. While the Mountaineers made their interest known, the talented tight end did not take a visit and committed to Baylor in the spring prior to his senior year. During his true freshman season he played in 11 games as a member of the tight end rotation and caught three passes for 15 yards including one against West Virginia.