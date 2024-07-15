The Mountaineers are now up to 21 total commitments in the current cycle but are still looking to add a number of key pieces across the board at the various spots.

West Virginia has put together a significant chunk of the 2025 recruiting class at this stage, but who are some of the key targets remaining on the board?

In terms of offense, West Virginia is currently full at the quarterback and running back spots but could add one more wide receiver to round things out if the right fit emerges.

Now, this wouldn't be just any addition but the Mountaineers would obviously make an exception for a player the caliber of Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch 2025 wide receiver Samari Reed. The four-star recently committed to Ole Miss picking the SEC program over the Mountaineers, Penn State, Clemson and Kentucky but wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall has a strong connection there.

The Mountaineers have one tight end in the fold, but there is the possibility that the program could look at another depending on if it’s the right fit. Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School 2025 tight end Mike Tyler would be right at the top of that list for the Mountaineers.

Tyler took an official visit to West Virginia May 31-June 2, but has kept a relatively low profile with his recruitment despite other stops at N.C. State, LSU and Duke.

If Tyler isn't in the picture, the Mountaineers could elect to use senior evaluation tape to determine the best option or simply hold the scholarship for the 2026 cycle where the coaching staff is already involved with a number of high level options.

West Virginia has three offensive linemen in the fold but is still searching for another offensive tackle body type to round out what the Mountaineers have there.

On the defensive line, West Virginia is still expected to take one to two more and one of the key options remaining on the board is Cleveland Heights (Oh.) 2025 defensive lineman Brandon Caesar. He has taken an official visit to West Virginia as well as one with Tennessee but his recruitment has been relatively low key.

This will be the position that likely receives the most attention in the fall when it comes to sorting through potential options that could fit the needs after the program missed out on several of the defensive linemen that visited over the summer.

West Virginia could take one more inside linebacker in this cycle with the coaching staff looking at several options there after some fell off the board in the summer.

As for the rest of the secondary, West Virginia has filled many of their needs but some targets that remain there although it is unclear if there will be anymore additions given the quality that is already in the class.