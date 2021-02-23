West Virginia is coming off a recruiting cycle where the Mountaineers were able to add two four-star running backs into the backfield.

The Mountaineers were one of three programs nationally to do so along with Ohio State and Clemson by adding Perry (Oh.) running back Jaylen Anderson and Edwardsville (Ill.) running back Justin Johnson in the same class.

So how do the Mountaineers address the position in the 2022 cycle?