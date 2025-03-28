West Virginia's offense explodes as they take game two from BYU

West Virginia needed a bounce back win in a major way on Friday as they faced BYU in game two of their three-game series.

After scoring the first four runs, the Mountaineers allowed 14 straight runs to end their game one loss on Thursday. On Friday, WVU took another early lead, but they were able to control the rest of the game this time, beating BYU 20-6, forcing a rubber match on Saturday.

West Virginia turned to Chase Meyer in the fifth inning, with the game hanging in the balance. WVU led 5-2, but starter Gavin Van Kempen, left a runner on third, and the middle of the BYU order due up. Meyer would clean up the mess, and then continue to do what he's done each of the last two weeks — dominate. His offense would help the cause, scoring 15 more runs, to help seal the win.

Entering Friday, Chase Meyer had thrown 10.2 innings over his last three outings, giving up just two runs on two hits. On Friday, Meyer would record seven total outs, tossing 2.1 innings, and striking out, four, while he surrendered no runs and no hits, helping the Mountaineers get the win.

West Virginia's offense got going in the second inning, as an RBI single from Armani Guzman put WVU ahead 1-0. BYU responded in the bottom half of the inning, as a leadoff double scored on a single from Keoni Painter, tying the game at 1-1.

The very next chance West Virginia's offense had, they retook the lead as Skylar King led off the third inning with a 406-foot home run blast to right field, as WVU retook the lead. The Mountaineers added one more on an RBI single from Gavin Kelly, as the Mountaineers would not trail for the remainder of the game.

West Virginia is without Sam White for the foreseeable future due to a dislocated shoulder he suffered on Sunday, and with that comes the opportunity for Spencer Barnett. Barnett took full advantage of that spot on Friday, going 3-for-6 with four RBIs.

The first two of those RBIs came in the fifth, as he singled, but the ball ricocheted off the BYU infielder's diving attempt, allowing Chase Swain to score all the way from first, scoring two runs, and giving West Virginia a 5-2 lead.

Barnett started the scoring barrage for WVU in the seventh, as he tripled to dead center, scoring two more, as West Virginia led 7-2. The Mountaineers would end up scoring seven runs in the seventh, as Brodie Kresser, Jace Rinehart, and Kelly, all plated runners on three singles, as the Mountaineers led 12-2 heading into stretch time.

Jaden Harris got the start for the Cougars, and he would pitch into the fifth. He tossed 4.2 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, walking three, and striking out three. Following him was Luke Sterner, who pitched 2.0 innings, giving up four runs on three hits.

West Virginia's offense continued to pour it on in the eighth, adding seven runs in the inning. Ellis Garcia singled to score one, Kyle West brought another home as he was hit by a pitch, Jorge Valdes walked, while Grant Hussey scored another on a fielder's choice as West Virginia led 16-2.

The Mountaineers then loaded the bases again in the inning as the Cougars turned to their sixth pitcher of the night. Alex Marot continued things for WVU, doubling to score two more before Guzman scored another two on a two-run hustle double.

Guzman finished the game going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. He was one of six Mountaineers to record two or more hits.

WVU's offense finished the night totaling 19 total hits, while nine of their runs came with two outs.

Ben McDougal came in the game to pitch for WVU in the eighth, tossing a scoreless frame, before Luke Lyman was brought in to shut the door. He gave up a double and a walk to start the inning. Both those runners scored on a two-run double from Tu'alau Wolfgramm, but it was obviously not enough to overcome the large deficit.

Lyman would get two outs in the inning before JJ Glasscock got the final out for the Mountaineers, but only after two more scored on a single for the Cougars.

WVU's 20 runs scored are the most they've scored in a game since 2023, and the most they've scored against a Big 12 opponent since they scored 21 against Kansas in 2018.

Game three of the series is set for Saturday at 2:00 p.m., with the winner taking the three-game series.