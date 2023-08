West Virginia is set to wear a special Nike uniform for the Backyard Brawl against Pittsburgh set for Sept. 16.

The uniform, pictured above, is a gold edition of the Mountaineers uniform and follows the path from last season where the program had a special uniform for the Pitt game.

West Virginia is set to host the 106th edition of the Backyard Brawl in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff which will be televised by ABC.