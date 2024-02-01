Given the way this season has unfolded for West Virginia to date, it would have been easy to fall back into the same old habits.

The Mountaineers fell behind 60-50 to Cincinnati with just 6:29 left in the second half after the two teams went back and forth for the majority of the game.

It appeared as if it would be just the latest example of a game in which the Mountaineers fought hard but couldn’t close down the stretch.

But not this time. West Virginia quickly put together a 10-0 run to tie the game with 3:26 remaining and then would score yet again to take a 62-60 edge with 1:47 on the clock.

From there, the two teams would wrestle the lead away from each other in rapid succession with each hitting a three-pointer before the Mountaineers were able to close the game out by getting stops on the defensive end and hitting free throws on the other. It ended with a 69-65 home win.

It was the type of game that has proven problematic for West Virginia to close all season, especially given the physicality of the Bearcats, but this is perhaps a sign of things to come.

It took 21 games into the season, but this one was going to be different. In the 10 games prior the Mountaineers were not able to get over the hump, but not this time.

“I think it was the first time all year we had a double-digit deficit and had enough resolve and enough resilience and enough poise to make that comeback and get a victory,” head coach Josh Eilert said. “Credit to our guys for staying in it and staying positive and grinding one possession out at a time.”

The win puts West Virginia at just 8-13 overall and 3-5 in the Big 12, but this basketball team isn’t necessarily the same one that has struggled for much of the year. One game isn’t going to prove that, but it was the first time all season that the Mountaineers had their entire roster on the floor and healthy.

And center Jesse Edwards certainly looked the part scoring 25 points on 11-17 from the field with 10 rebounds and 4 blocks in his most extensive action since fracturing his right wrist on Dec. 16. Edwards was especially impressive in the second half scoring 19 of those points and going a perfect 9-9 from the field as he took over at times around the rim and worked in harmony with point guard Kerr Kriisa.

Early in the game, it seemed that Edwards wasn’t quite as confident, especially shooting free throws, but in his first start since returning Eilert stuck with him. That paid off in a major way.

“That’s a difference maker having Jesse out on the floor,” Eilert said.

The win isn’t going to reroute the season by itself, but it was a necessity for this team to keep confidence moving forward after dropping consecutive road games to UCF and Oklahoma State. The second was especially difficult considering that West Virginia yet again led late but couldn’t close the deal.

Eilert challenged his team earlier in the week to show more consistency and resolve, as the Mountaineers have to treat these final regular season games as a new season.

The result was certainly starting that stretch off on the right foot.

“Credit to them for having the resolve and resiliency and poise for a team that was 7-13 going into this game. It’s easy to shut it down and say we’re done, but that’s not my message. We’re going to fight every single possession and game,” Eilert said.

But now the Mountaineers have to carry that over and build on it moving forward. It’s one thing to talk about it and another to go out and do it against a tough, physical team like Cincinnati.

“To find that victory at the end is going to be huge for our confidence,” Eilert said.