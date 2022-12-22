Tagaloa-Nelson, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, has been committed to Western Kentucky since Dec. 12 but the Mountaineers came into the picture late and secured a pledge from the versatile athlete.

He is slotted to play safety for the West Virginia football program and the coaches stopped by to see him over the last week prior to the dead period.

He is coming off a season where he hauled in 41 catches for 743 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving, while rushing for 314 yards and 4 more touchdowns on only 16 attempts. On the defensive side, Tagaloa-Nelson collected 56 tackles, 2 sacks and 3 interceptions.

The Rivals.com two-star prospect also held offers from Akron, Army, Ball State, Miami (Oh.) and a number of other programs.

Tagaloa-Nelson becomes the 20th commitment for West Virginia in the 2023 class and joins a number of defensive backs that have pledged to the Mountaineers in this recruiting cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Tagaloa-Nelson in the near future