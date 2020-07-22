WVSports - West Virginia transfer commit Boletepeli enrolls at Maryland

West Virginia has lost one of its transfer additions with North Carolina State defensive end Joseph Boletepeli instead enrolling at Maryland.

Boletepeli, 6-foot-4, 262-pounds, originally committed to the Mountaineers in June but has since enrolled with the Terrapins football program and is now listed on their official roster.

The North Carolina native spent two seasons with the Wolfpack appearing in nine games before electing to enter his name into the transfer portal. In his two years with the Wolfpack, Boletepeli finished with 13 total tackles and 1.5 sacks across 195 snaps.

Out of high school he held offers from a long list of programs out of high school including Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Tennessee, North Carolina and of course North Carolina State.

The defensive end was originally set to enroll at West Virginia with three years of eligibility left although it was unclear if he would be granted an immediate eligibility waiver or be forced to sit out in 2020.

The Mountaineers still have three commitments from transfers this offseason with Arizona safety Scottie Young, Troy punter Tyler Sumpter and Maryland linebacker Bryce Brand.

West Virginia has two open scholarships in the 2020 class.