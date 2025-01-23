Advertisement
Published Jan 23, 2025
West Virginia transfer portal signee tracker
circle avatar
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia is set to announce the additions that the program has made through the transfer portal this off-season under new head coach Rich Rodriguez.

Here is a tracker of each of those transfers that has been announced by the school.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Advertisement