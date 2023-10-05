West Virginia has four principles that this team is built around.

Those are: discipline, strain, toughness and simply being smart.

It was something that head coach Neal Brown introduced his team to in the winter and has continuously shown them since. In fact, players on the team can recite each of the principles by heart because well Brown doesn’t really give them a choice in the matter.

“Because I show a slide that has those things every single day. Every day in front of them I show them the same slide,” Brown said.

This edition of the West Virginia football team is self-aware, and the coaching staff has been up front about the type of team they need to be and since practice began.

Boiling each of them down isn’t a complicated process. Playing with discipline is a team that doesn’t beat themselves with penalties or turnovers. The strain aspect comes from the effort and how the team plays on each and every snap that somebody is on the field.

Toughness comes in two parts both physical and mental. There are fundamental aspects to that such as hand leverage and pad leverage, but the mental side is more difficult. Overcoming adversity is something that must be worked on over the winter and summer to achieve that.

“You don’t just become a mentally tough team. You have to work that,” he said.

