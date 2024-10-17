West Virginia visit gives 2026 OL Richard Thigpen a good impression

Thigpen, 6-foot-6, 310-pounds, had been talking with offensive line coach Matt Moore since the summer and also has gotten to know assistant director of recruiting communications Cameron Hall due to their shared background of going to the same high school.

Nashville (Tn.) Ensworth 2026 offensive lineman Richard Thigpen was excited to see the West Virginia game day experience in person and the trip didn’t disappoint.

“I have a lot of respect for Coach Moore and Coach Hall. They’re both amazing coaches in their field and I would love to be able to learn from them moving forward,” he said.

West Virginia became the first power four offer for Thigpen although he also holds scholarships from Troy, UAB, Memphis, Arkansas State, Middle Tennessee State, Tulane, and Eastern Kentucky.

The coaching staff was impressed with his violence off the ball as well as his ability to get out into open space especially when he is asked to pull. He could play potentially any of the sports on the line.

The offensive lineman already had a pretty good idea of what the Mountaineer football program was all about with their history of developing players and success on the field. But the visit to campus gave him a chance to really get a feel for the game-day environment.

“What stood out to me the most was the fan support for the team even though they weren’t having the best season they sold out their stadium and even though they lost they stayed until the very end,” he said. “I could tell that it was a very loving community.”

The visit was the latest for Thigpen after taking trips to Kentucky, Memphis, Tulane, Troy, and UAB and he also plans to check out a number of other schools in the coming weeks including a stop at Maryland along with some other potential trips.

“I would love to get back to West Virginia soon. The staff and the atmosphere was extremely welcoming and it made me feel at home,” he said.

And while it’s early in the process Thigpen saw a lot of the things he is looking for in a program such as a good developmental program as well as a family feel during his time in Morgantown and is excited to see how the process continues to develop.

“It was amazing seeing it on my visit,” he said.