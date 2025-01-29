West Virginia vs. Houston Computer Predictions

West Virginia looks to avoid losing their third straight game in the Big 12, while Houston looks to stay undefeated in league play when the two teams face off on Wednesday night.

Computer models such as BartTorvik, BPI, and KenPom predict the matchup between both teams.

BPI — BPI gives Houston an 85.1 percent chance to win, with the expected point differential at 10.9 points in favor of the Cougars. Houston is currently ranked first in the BPI rankings, while West Virginia is ranked 50th, down nine spots.

BartTorvik — BartTorvik also gives Houston the edge, giving WVU just a 15 percent chance to win. The expected point differential is 8.9 points in favor of Houston and the projected final score is 62-53 Houston. WVU is ranked 34th in the T-Rank rankings, while Houston is ranked first.

KenPom — KenPom gives the Mountaineers a 25 percent chance to win on Wednesday. The projected final score is 64-56 in favor of Houston. The Mountaineers are 48th in the latest KenPom rankings, while Houston is 2nfd.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. from the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, with the game will be televised on ESPN+.