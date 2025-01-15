West Virginia vs. No. 10 Houston Computer Predictions

West Virginia heads down south to face No. 10 Houston on Wednesday night. The Cougars are looking to start 5-0 in Big 12 play while the Mountaineers are looking for their fourth win over an AP Top 25 opponent this season.

Computer models such as BartTorvik, BPI, and KenPom predict the matchup between both teams.

BPI — BPI gives Houston a 93.4 percent chance to win on Wednesday. The projected margin of victory is 16.5 points in favor of the Cougars. The Mountaineers are ranked 43rd in BPI, while Houston is ranked 1st.

BartTorvik — Houston is ranked first in the BartTorvik rankings model, while WVU is ranked 24th. They give West Virginia just an 8 percent chance to pull out the win, with the projected final score of 66-53 in favor of Houston.

KenPom — KenPom gives the Mountaineers an 11 percent chance of winning on Wednesday. The projected final score is 68-54 in favor of the Cougars. WVU is ranked 42nd in KenPom, while Houston is ranked 3rd.

Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. from the Fertitta Center on Wednesday, with the game will be televised on ESPN+.