West Virginia WR coach Dye to take same job at South Florida
West Virginia will be in the market to fill an opening on the coaching staff after wide receivers coach Xavier Dye was announced as taking the same position at South Florida.
The move was announced by South Florida.
Dye spent this past season in his first full-time coaching role in Morgantown but will be leaving the program in order to reconnect with Jeff Scott. Dye played for Scott for three seasons while at Clemson and also spent two years with him on staff with the Tigers as a graduate assistant.
The Mountaineers now will be tasked with filling an opening on the staff after Dye departed with one year left on his contract at $200,000. In Morgantown, Dye was tasked with coaching the outside wide receivers with assistant Travis Trickett handling the inside options.
Dye recruited Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina and while he assisted with several prospects in the 2020 class, he was not the primary recruiter on any.
West Virginia now has nine assistants under contract and will have to fill that slot in the off-season. The search has already began for a replacement.
I want to thank Xavier Dye for his contributions to WV Football over the last 10 months. We wish him the best as he reunites with his close friend and mentor Jeff Scott. (1/2)— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2019
Our search has already begun as we seek to find a dynamic teacher to lead our talented young WR core. (2/2) #TrustTheClimb— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2019
Thank You West Virginia! pic.twitter.com/oxRrbwE8UZ— Xavier Dye (@xdye21) December 21, 2019
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik
•Like us on Facebook