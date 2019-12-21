West Virginia will be in the market to fill an opening on the coaching staff after wide receivers coach Xavier Dye was announced as taking the same position at South Florida.

The move was announced by South Florida.

Dye spent this past season in his first full-time coaching role in Morgantown but will be leaving the program in order to reconnect with Jeff Scott. Dye played for Scott for three seasons while at Clemson and also spent two years with him on staff with the Tigers as a graduate assistant.

The Mountaineers now will be tasked with filling an opening on the staff after Dye departed with one year left on his contract at $200,000. In Morgantown, Dye was tasked with coaching the outside wide receivers with assistant Travis Trickett handling the inside options.

Dye recruited Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina and while he assisted with several prospects in the 2020 class, he was not the primary recruiter on any.

West Virginia now has nine assistants under contract and will have to fill that slot in the off-season. The search has already began for a replacement.