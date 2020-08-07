West Virginia finished the season 5-7 in 2019 but there is a lot of optimism moving into next year given the state of the roster.

So WVSports.com takes a look at just how much the Mountaineers have set to return in 2020 in regards to both snaps and production on the offensive side of the ball. This is an updated look after transfers have left the program.

So what do the Mountaineers have coming back?