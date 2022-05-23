What returns for West Virginia football on offense in 2022?
West Virginia finished the season 6-7 in 2021 and it is a big year for the football program.
So WVSports.com takes a look at just how much the Mountaineers have set to return in 2020 in regard to both snaps and production on the offensive side of the ball.
So, what do the Mountaineers have coming back?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news