What's left for West Virginia in football roster restock?

The West Virginia football program has added a significant amount of players to the roster since Rich Rodriguez arrived in Morgantown and around 30 of those have came from the transfer market.

That’s a lot of new faces any way you slice it, but it was a necessity given the roster turnover when the former coaching staff moved on either through graduation or the transfer portal.

So, what positions still need help in order to improve the overall roster and create more competition across the board?

The Mountaineers have already made six additions across the offensive line but that is going to remain the top priority until it isn’t. The coaching staff has done a good job addressing several spots such as some experienced tackles in Princeton transfer Will Reed and Arkansas transfer Ty’kieast Crawford along with seasoned interior options in Walter Young Bear and Kimo Makane’ole and some young upside players.

But with the top six options from a season ago, along with some key depth pieces behind them gone it makes competition there critical in order address the spot heading into next season. Even with all the action here this remains the most critical to fill out and spring ball helped to determine where the coaches were with piecing together what the offensive line will look like in the 2025 season.

Another position that could potentially use some more competition is at linebacker, particularly on the inside. The Mountaineers procured a key piece on the edge in Texas San Antonio pass rusher Jimmori Robinson as well as an experienced and productive inside linebacker in Chase Wilson, but that spot needs more help.

That’s because West Virginia lost both of their top options at the position to the transfer portal with Josiah Trotter heading to Missouri and Trey Lathan off to Kansas.

Defensive line is another spot that could potentially be in play even with 12 scholarship players there considering that at least four of those will be true freshmen. That means that if the coaches can identify and secure an experienced transfer or two to add to what the program already has it place it is likely going to be something that the coaches continue to explore.

The wide receiver room also will likely be in play even with the coaching staff being aggressive there with adding five transfers but still needing more bodies and competition there even after Preston Fox returned to the program.

The same can be said for tight end which has experienced some roster losses and now only has four players at the position.

Defensive back also is another area where West Virginia could still need some help despite the experience and how aggressive the coaching staff was in the winter when it came to adding players to the roster. That is one spot where depth and competition will only further help those already in place.

There also is the possibility that some of these roster compositions change even further as players make decisions on their future. That could potentially open up more areas that the coaches will need to address depending on what unfolds on that front.

But even with some areas that West Virginia could still use some help there is at least a baseline to work with after spring football. Now, it's about rounding out the remaining needs in order to put the best possible football team on the field.