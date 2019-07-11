West Virginia already has two wide receiver commitments in the 2020 recruiting class but the work is not yet done at this stage.

With Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith and Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington in the fold since April the program now has around one to two spots to fill depending on the prospects on the radar.

Luckily for the program there are several impressive options still on the table.