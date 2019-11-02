Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding 2021 safety Zakee Wheatley grew up watching Tavon Austin and the West Virginia offense but it’s the other side of the ball where he has caught the Mountaineers attention.

Wheatley, 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, is in the midst of a standout junior season with 50 catches for 800 yards and 7 touchdowns on offense as well as 30 tackles and 5 picks on the defensive side of the ball in the secondary.

But it’s the latter where the West Virginia coaching staff sees him at the next level.