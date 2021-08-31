Will Grier, former WVU quarterback, cut by Carolina Panthers

Former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier is in search of a new home. The 2019 Carolina Panthers' third-round choice was released by the team Tuesday as part of final roster cuts.

Grier has struggled to see the field during his three seasons with the team, serving primarily as a reserve in that time. He started only two games for the Panthers, coming in his rookie season, and primarily served as either the second or third-string quarterback. The Panthers, despite trading away starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets this offseason. Grier could not overtake Darnold, nor backup P.J. Walker, during the preseason, ultimately leading to him being released. In two starts in the NFL, Grier has gone 28-for-52 passing with zero touchdowns and four interceptions.