News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-31 08:23:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wing Alajiki interested in West Virginia basketball, others

Alajiki has already made a visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program.
Alajiki has already made a visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Sam Alajiki has already traveled a long way for the game of basketball. The native of Ireland had been playing in Barking Abbey in East London before deciding he wanted to expand his recruitment an...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}