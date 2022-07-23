Wing Roberts excited over West Virginia offer
Bloomington (In.) Bloomington North 2023 forward JaQualon Roberts hadn’t had much contact with West Virginia prior to the Mountaineers jumping in with a scholarship offer.
Roberts, 6-foot-8, 205-pounds, spoke with assistant Ron Everhart for the first time when he received word that the Mountaineers were extending a scholarship offer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news