WVSports - Wolf strikes out 11 but WVU falls to TCU

{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 20:40:50 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Wolf strikes out 11 but WVU falls to TCU

Jared Serre • WVSports
Staff Writer
@JaredSerre

The 2021 baseball season has resulted in plenty of lows for the West Virginia baseball team. Friday was no exception.

Despite starting off in the driver’s seat, the Mountaineers (15-19) could not sustain their early success against No. 5 TCU, losing 8-2.

West Virginia struck first as second baseman Tyler Doanes sent a grounder down the left field line, scoring speedy leadoff man Austin Davis. It was the lone run the Mountaineers could muster in the opening frame.

Things remained quiet for both sides as West Virginia starting pitcher Jackson Wolf shined, striking out nine of the first 13 TCU batters he faced. TCU starter Russell Smith fell into a groove as well, limiting the Mountaineers at the plate after his first inning struggles.

Come the fifth inning, the Horned Frogs showed exactly how they earned their top ranking. After a leadoff walk, TCU came to score three runs, breaking up Wolf’s small no-hit bid and climbing to a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth.

In the bottom half, Davis connected for an RBI single to bring the score to 3-2. TCU made quick work of the Mountaineer lineup as Mikey Kluska grounded into a double play in the following at-bat.

The Horned Frogs added an additional run in the sixth inning, bringing the score to 4-2. Wolf saw his night end soon after, having allowed four runs on six hits while striking out 11 batters.

Turning to the bullpen had little impact on the Mountaineers’ chances as TCU added a fifth run in the eighth inning, as well as three more runs in the ninth.

West Virginia could not mount a comeback, being retired in short order in the ninth inning to cement the 8-2 final score.

Davis led the way at the plate for the Mountaineers, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Outside of the junior outfielder, the team combined for only three more hits.

Up Next: West Virginia will again host TCU on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

