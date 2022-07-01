WR Caldwell becomes latest to select West Virginia football

Caldwell, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Utah, Duke, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky and Charlotte in a recruitment that was relatively under the radar.

Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern 2023 wide receiver Elijah Caldwell has been one of the primary targets for West Virginia at the position in this class and the Mountaineers have earned his commitment.

The big-bodied pass catcher has an impressive frame and displays sensational ball skills while being equipped with plus speed on the outside. He also brings a physical element to the position.

Wide receivers coach Tony Washington, along with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and head coach Neal Brown, served as the primary recruiters for Caldwell and each made a strong impression throughout the course of the process.

“I have a great connection with the coaches,” he said.

The Mountaineers have been involved with Caldwell since first offering a scholarship offer when he received a scholarship offer in late January. Things have only continued to build from there.

Caldwell took an official visit to West Virginia June 23-25 and took a trip to Utah the week before that. Those two became his finalists.

Last season Caldwell hauled in 77 catches for 1,247 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Caldwell becomes the 18th commitment for West Virginia in the 2023 class and represents the second true wide receiver in the class along with Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands 2023 athlete Rodney Gallagher. The Mountaineers are expected to continue to recruit the position this cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Caldwell in the near future.