West Virginia made wide receiver DayDay Farmer a priority on the recruiting trail and was able to beat out a number of schools for his services in the process.

And in his first fall camp, Farmer is starting to show exactly why that was the case.

“He is elite with the ball in his hands, so we have to figure out ways to use him,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Farmer was initially committed to both Pittsburgh and UCF before flipping his pledge late to the Mountaineers largely due to his fit in the offense and his connection with the coaching staff, largely wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall. He was named first-team FACA All-District 12 as a senior and displayed his versatility with 15 carries for 195 yards and three touchdowns and 18 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns.

Farmer, 5-foot-11, 165-pounds, isn’t the biggest pass-catching option on the field but more than makes up for it with his wiggle and ability once he has the football. Not to mention, that despite his size, he plays bigger.

“He’s a guy that he looks thin, but he plays really strong. Mike (Joseph) was really impressed this summer. He was in the mid 160’s and will probably play at 170.” Brown said. “He’s got twitch, and he’s got some explosiveness and he’s a lot stronger than maybe his body type looks which is going to give him the ability to play and not just be a guy that goes in there and we’re going to get him the ball or be a decoy.”

That is especially true because given the fact that he participated in 7-on-7 year-round in Florida there isn’t nearly the concern over his struggles with grasping the round tree.

Because of his strength, Farmer has proven the ability to block on the perimeter through fall camp and has made several competitive plays with his overall skill set. He also stood out in 11-on-11 work.

But now the focus is making sure he handles his business and wins at the line of scrimmage as well as learning the other things such as blocking on the perimeter and pre-snap adjustments. Those often come with learning curves for young players, but the coaching staff likes what they’ve seen thus far.

“Excited about him,” Brown said.