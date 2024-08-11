PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

WR DayDay Farmer flashing ability in West Virginia fall camp

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia made wide receiver DayDay Farmer a priority on the recruiting trail and was able to beat out a number of schools for his services in the process.

And in his first fall camp, Farmer is starting to show exactly why that was the case.

“He is elite with the ball in his hands, so we have to figure out ways to use him,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Farmer was initially committed to both Pittsburgh and UCF before flipping his pledge late to the Mountaineers largely due to his fit in the offense and his connection with the coaching staff, largely wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall. He was named first-team FACA All-District 12 as a senior and displayed his versatility with 15 carries for 195 yards and three touchdowns and 18 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns.

Farmer, 5-foot-11, 165-pounds, isn’t the biggest pass-catching option on the field but more than makes up for it with his wiggle and ability once he has the football. Not to mention, that despite his size, he plays bigger.

“He’s a guy that he looks thin, but he plays really strong. Mike (Joseph) was really impressed this summer. He was in the mid 160’s and will probably play at 170.” Brown said. “He’s got twitch, and he’s got some explosiveness and he’s a lot stronger than maybe his body type looks which is going to give him the ability to play and not just be a guy that goes in there and we’re going to get him the ball or be a decoy.”

That is especially true because given the fact that he participated in 7-on-7 year-round in Florida there isn’t nearly the concern over his struggles with grasping the round tree.

Because of his strength, Farmer has proven the ability to block on the perimeter through fall camp and has made several competitive plays with his overall skill set. He also stood out in 11-on-11 work.

But now the focus is making sure he handles his business and wins at the line of scrimmage as well as learning the other things such as blocking on the perimeter and pre-snap adjustments. Those often come with learning curves for young players, but the coaching staff likes what they’ve seen thus far.

“Excited about him,” Brown said.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvd3ItZmFybWVyLWZsYXNoaW5nLWFiaWxpdHktaW4td2Vz dC12aXJnaW5pYS1mYWxsLWNhbXAiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRndyLWZhcm1lci1mbGFzaGluZy1hYmlsaXR5LWluLXdl c3QtdmlyZ2luaWEtZmFsbC1jYW1wJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK