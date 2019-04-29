SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia will enter the first year under new head coach Neal Brown likely without the leading returning wide receiver from a year ago as senior Marcus Simms has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal

Simms, 6-foot, 195-pounds, had not officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal as of Sunday evening but all indications were that he would not be returning to West Virginia.

“On to another chapter,” he posted on social media.

That was followed by several teammates wishing him the best on his future and Simms even elaborating further that the decision was not entirely his although he later removed that post.

His name was first entered in the transfer portal Monday according to a source and while he would have the option to return it does not seem that is in the plans based on his comments.

Simms missed time during spring practice with what was first identified as an injury but later as personal issues which cost him to miss multiple practices and the Gold-Blue game.

Last season he hauled in 46 passes for 699 yards and 2 touchdowns and was expected to assume one of the main receiving roles on the team after the departure of multiple upperclassmen. For his career he finished with 87 catches for 1,457 yards and 8 touchdowns over a three-year period.

During that time, he appeared in 32 career games.

Simms would have one year of eligibility remaining and if needed still has a redshirt year in-tact. He also makes only the second scholarship player to leave the program since Brown assumed the role of the head coach with the first being center Matt Jones who transferred to Youngstown State.

The position will now be fought for by a number of underclassmen such as Sam James, who put together a strong spring, and even Temple transfer Sean Ryan if he is granted immediate eligibility.