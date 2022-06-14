WVSports.com: Musket Blasts: West Virginia football recruiting

Recruiting is taking center stage and WVSports.com brings out the popular Musket Blasts feature to provide the latest on West Virginia's efforts. We examine top targets and key trends as well as the latest at multiple positions.

--West Virginia is now up to 10 total commitments in the 2023 class with an average star rating of 3.30, which would be the highest of any year since Rivals.com started tracking those numbers. Nationally the class sits at No. 17 overall. --There will be no official visits this coming weekend with the next opportunity being June 23-25. That group, which consider this very fluid, consists of: Spartanburg (S.C.) 2023 quarterback Raheim Jeter

Spartanburg (S.C.) defensive lineman Cameron Jackson

Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern 2023 wide receiver Elijah Caldwell

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE MUSKET BLASTS