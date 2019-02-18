WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





How much time does the coaching staff put into evaluating each recruit?

I haven’t had a chance to really sit down and pick the brains of these coaches yet, but you have to assume they take this aspect serious given their success at Troy with finding those under recruited players and developing them into key contributors. I had an article on this last week, but the coaches do a team evaluation with the lead recruiter for each geographic area charged with first identifying the kid and then it is passed on to the position coach and ultimately the head coach. Input is coming from multiple sides in order to make a determination if those prospects can help and fill a need.